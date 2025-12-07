DTEK Crews Continue Working To Eliminate Outages In Bucha District

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"As a result of damage to the power cables, Kriukivshchyna has been without electricity since December 6. Unfortunately, both the main and backup cables were damaged. Emergency crews of DTEK Kyiv Regional Electric Networks have been working to fix the outage for a second day without interruption," Kalashnyk noted.

According to him, three repair teams are involved in the work. "Electricity is expected to be restored at around 21:00," he added.

As Ukrinform reported, in the Bila Tserkva, Bucha, and Vyshhorod districts of the Kyiv region, rescuers extinguished fires that broke out as a result of shelling on the night of December 6.

