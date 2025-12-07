Gargash Enterprises And Mercedes-Benz Heritage Gmbh Announce UAE Classic Partner Network Expansion

Dubai, UAE - December 4, 2025

Mercedes-Benz Heritage GmbH, Mercedes-Benz Cars Middle East, and Gargash Enterprises have officially signed a partnership agreement establishing Gargash Enterprises as the first authorized member of the Mercedes-Benz“Classic Partner Network” in the region. The official launch took place at The Pavilion, Emirates Golf Club, marking a pivotal moment for the classic car community in the UAE.

The“Classic Partner Network” is a prestigious global program for selected and authorized Mercedes-Benz dealers. It is designed to preserve the timeless legacy of Mercedes-Benz through specialized services, heritage expertise, and customer experiences. This international rollout underscores the brand's commitment to connecting its past with the future, offering a wide range of classic car services, genuine parts availability, and immersive experiences for collectors and enthusiasts worldwide.

Gargash Enterprises' inclusion into the“Classic Partner Network” is a natural extension of its six-decade legacy with Mercedes-Benz, marked by deep product knowledge, technical mastery, and a proven track record in classic car servicing. This recognition not only acknowledges its longstanding commitment to heritage vehicles but also reinforces its role as a trusted custodian of the brand's legacy in the region. It follows the successful inauguration of the region's first Mercedes-Benz Brand Center in Dubai Design District in early 2024, a pioneering hub that merges luxury retail, cultural heritage, and immersive customer experiences, setting a new global benchmark for brand expression.

Marcus Breitschwerdt, Executive Vice President of Mercedes-Benz AG and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Heritage GmbH underlined: Our Classic Partner Network with selected and authorized Mercedes-Benz dealers is an integral part of Mercedes-Benz Heritage GmbH. It is our commitment to preserving and cultivating the timeless legacy of Mercedes-Benz worldwide. By creating regional, professional contact points with first-class service quality and providing genuine spare parts, we not only secure the future of our classics, but also strengthen the emotional connection of our customers. It is a partnership in the best sense, further increasing the visibility of the Mercedes-Benz brand and leveraging synergies to jointly strengthen our market position. With the expansion of our Mercedes-Benz Classic Partner network here in Dubai, we are further strengthening our brand's comprehensive offering for customers in the region. We are thrilled to welcome Gargash Enterprises as a certified Classic Partner in the UAE. Their legacy, professionalism, and shared passion for classic cars make them the ideal partner to carry this vision forward in the region.”

Michael Stroband, President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Cars Middle East and Head of Mercedes-Benz Global Distributors, added:

“Welcoming Gargash Enterprises as the Mercedes-Benz's first Classic Partner in the region marks an important milestone in our ongoing commitment to heritage, craftsmanship, and customer trust. Gargash has consistently demonstrated a deep alignment with our brand values and dedication to customer excellence. This partnership strengthens the classic-car ecosystem in the UAE and reflects the strong capabilities within our distributor network. It ensures that Mercedes-Benz classic car owners here will benefit from world-class expertise, authenticity, and services worthy of the brand's legacy.”

Shehab Gargash, Managing Director and Group CEO of Gargash Group, expressed pride in the appointment:

“This collaboration speaks to our deep connection with the Mercedes-Benz brand since 1958 and our ambition to continually offer best-in-class services to our customers. Becoming a Mercedes-Benz Classic Partner is about recognizing the heritage of the brand and embracing the long-term relationships with our customers which survive not years, but generations.”

The ceremony coincided with the opening of the Mille Miglia Experience UAE 2025, a celebration of classic motoring and timeless design. As collectors gathered to honor automotive heritage, the event offered a fitting backdrop to announce a partnership rooted in tradition, innovation, and excellence, reinforcing Gargash Enterprises' enduring role in preserving the Mercedes-Benz legacy in the region.

As a certified Classic Partner, Gargash Enterprises will offer customers an expanded suite of services, including heritage model servicing, classic parts procurement, trade and restoration advisory, exclusive events, and a specialized merchandise portfolio. This move positions the UAE as a hub for classic car preservation and solidifies Mercedes-Benz's commitment to the region's automotive culture.

