403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Over seventy thousand Palestinians get murdered in Gaza
(MENAFN) According to recent statements from the Health Ministry, at least 70,366 Palestinians have been killed and 171,064 have been injured since October 2023 amid Israel’s genocide in Gaza. Officials reported that six more injured individuals succumbed to their wounds within the past 24 hours.
The Israeli offensive paused under a ceasefire agreement that came into effect on October 10. Since then, Gaza’s Government Media Office reported that at least 386 people have been killed and 980 injured by Israeli army fire.
Humanitarian access remains limited, with the media office stating that an average of 226 aid trucks are entering Gaza daily—well below the minimum of 600 trucks per day mandated under the ceasefire terms.
Phase one of the agreement includes provisions for the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also calls for reconstruction efforts in Gaza and the establishment of a new administrative framework excluding Hamas.
The Israeli offensive paused under a ceasefire agreement that came into effect on October 10. Since then, Gaza’s Government Media Office reported that at least 386 people have been killed and 980 injured by Israeli army fire.
Humanitarian access remains limited, with the media office stating that an average of 226 aid trucks are entering Gaza daily—well below the minimum of 600 trucks per day mandated under the ceasefire terms.
Phase one of the agreement includes provisions for the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also calls for reconstruction efforts in Gaza and the establishment of a new administrative framework excluding Hamas.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment