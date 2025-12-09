Christmas Fairs Started Early At 3:24Am In Penonomé And 4:45Am No More Lines

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The moon was still up when people were already lining up. At 3:24 a.m. this Tuesday, December 9th, the Christmas Fairs of the Agricultural Marketing Institute (IMA) kicked off in Llano Marín, Coclé. The event moved so quickly that by 4:45 a.m. there were no lines left, according to director Nilo Murillo. From early morning, thousands flocked to buy the festive combo, which this year remains at $15 and includes a picnic ham, rice (5 lbs), oil or pineapple, sugar, and pigeon peas.

In Penonomé alone, some 7,000 people had been served before full sunrise, and the flow remained brisk: in, buy, leave. Murillo insisted that the program is designed for households, not for repeated individual purchases. “Here the boxes are per family, not per person... but we know that there are those who come two or three at a time to pick them up. It's not ideal, but it happens,” the official said, warning that the resource is not infinite.

The traditional Christmas Fairs of the Agricultural Marketing Institute (IMA) began on December 2nd and will run until December 19th, 2025, according to the official calendar released by the institution. The IMA reminded citizens that they must present their ID and bring a reusable bag to make their purchases. It also announced that the Christmas gift box will cost $15 and will be distributed at 132 locations nationwide. The box will include five products: a picnic ham, a 5-pound bag of rice, a bottle of oil or a can of pineapple, a pound of sugar, and a can of pigeon peas. These are the locations where the Christmas gift boxes will be sold this Wednesday:

Colon



Art and Culture Center in Barrio Sur

San Juan Public Market Colón Fairgrounds, in Buena Vista

Veraguas



Las Palmas Central Park

Los Ruices Multipurpose Court

Central Park of Rio de Jesus

Soná Fairgrounds Tigre de Los Amarillos Community Face, in Hicaco

Chiriquí

San José de David Fairgrounds

Darién



El Yavizano Plaza, Yaviza district

Indoor court at the Manuel Antonio Miranda Sports Complex, in Meteti Santa Fe Fairgrounds

Bocas del Toro

Rambala Fairgrounds, in Chiriquí Grande