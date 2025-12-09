Christmas Fairs Started Early At 3:24Am In Penonomé And 4:45Am No More Lines

Christmas Fairs Started Early At 3:24Am In Penonomé And 4:45Am No More Lines -
In Penonomé alone, some 7,000 people had been served before full sunrise, and the flow remained brisk: in, buy, leave. Murillo insisted that the program is designed for households, not for repeated individual purchases. “Here the boxes are per family, not per person... but we know that there are those who come two or three at a time to pick them up. It's not ideal, but it happens,” the official said, warning that the resource is not infinite.
Christmas Fairs: Check out the Ham Sales Schedule for this Wednesday
The Christmas bag costs $15 and will be distributed at 132 locations nationwide.
The traditional Christmas Fairs of the Agricultural Marketing Institute (IMA) began on December 2nd and will run until December 19th, 2025, according to the official calendar released by the institution. The IMA reminded citizens that they must present their ID and bring a reusable bag to make their purchases. It also announced that the Christmas gift box will cost $15 and will be distributed at 132 locations nationwide. The box will include five products: a picnic ham, a 5-pound bag of rice, a bottle of oil or a can of pineapple, a pound of sugar, and a can of pigeon peas. These are the locations where the Christmas gift boxes will be sold this Wednesday:
Colon
-
Art and Culture Center in Barrio Sur
San Juan Public Market
Colón Fairgrounds, in Buena Vista
Veraguas
-
Las Palmas Central Park
Los Ruices Multipurpose Court
Central Park of Rio de Jesus
Soná Fairgrounds
Tigre de Los Amarillos Community Face, in Hicaco
Chiriquí
-
San José de David Fairgrounds
Darién
-
El Yavizano Plaza, Yaviza district
Indoor court at the Manuel Antonio Miranda Sports Complex, in Meteti
Santa Fe Fairgrounds
Bocas del Toro
-
Rambala Fairgrounds, in Chiriquí Grande
