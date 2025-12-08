Industrial Machine Knife Provider Huaxin Industry Trends And Best Practices

MENAFN - GetNews) Corrugated board slitting knife for carton production line packaging industry. our carbide razorcutters can be used on machines like bhs, agnati, marquip, fosber, peters, isowa, mitsubishi, etc.

Advantages of Carbide Blades

Carbide blades, also known as tungsten carbide blades, offer exceptional hardness and superior cutting sharpness. Depending on the blade's intended use and design, different materials can be selected. For the corrugated board industry, common materials include high-speed steel (HSS) and carbide (tungsten carbide). Carbide blades are widely preferred and recognized by customers for their high efficiency and durability.

Material Selection

Carbide raw materials come in various grades, such as YG13X, YG12, YG8, and YG10, each offering distinct properties. The choice of grade depends on the specific processing requirements and the material being cut, ensuring optimal performance.

Safety and Handling Precautions

Carbide blades are extremely sharp, so proper protective measures must be taken during inspection to avoid direct contact with the blade's cutting edge. Additionally, carbide blades are brittle, requiring careful handling, management, and use. They should be placed flat, handled gently, and kept away from collisions with other hard objects, such as steel components.

Huaxin specializes in providing high-quality industrial machine knives and blades, including slitting knives, cut-off blades, crushing blades, cutting inserts, carbide wear-resistant parts, and related accessories. Our products serve over 10 industries, such as corrugated board, lithium-ion batteries, packaging, printing, rubber and plastics, coil processing, non-woven fabrics, food processing, and medical sectors. Huaxin: Your Reliable PartnerHuaxin is your trusted partner for industrial knives and blades, delivering precision, durability, and tailored solutions to meet your needs.

