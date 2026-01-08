403
Authorities warn residents to evacuate amid fires in southern Australia
(MENAFN) Australian authorities issued urgent evacuation warnings on Wednesday as southern regions of the country were gripped by extreme heat and bushfires, according to local media reports.
In Victoria, officials warned residents in the northern part of the state to evacuate due to a blaze threatening communities. Firefighters in South Australia were also preparing for difficult conditions as temperatures soared and strong winds increased the risk of fire spread.
Meteorologists forecast consecutive days of temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit), compounding the danger and straining firefighting efforts.
In Western Australia, a state emergency-level bushfire warning was declared for High Wycombe and Maida Vale, located about 27 kilometers (16.7 miles) from Perth. The state emergency department urged residents along Brand Road, Sultana Road, and Roe Highway in High Wycombe to seek shelter immediately, warning that evacuation routes had been compromised.
"You are in danger and need to act immediately to survive. There is a threat to lives and homes," the Fire and Emergency department said in its alert.
The warnings follow last month’s destructive bushfires in New South Wales, where around 16 houses were destroyed and others left under threat as fires swept through the Mid North and Central Coast regions.
