Renowned Designers Present Exclusive Hats At Meydan Racecourse Exhibition

Horseracing is synonymous with fashion, where women don their most elegant outfits and stunning hats, and men, tailored suits and top hats. Arriving at the racecourse with a colourful, eye-catching hat is a tradition embedded in horseracing culture, and Dubai takes the style quotient up a notch.

At the Meydan Racecourse, home to the $30.5-million Dubai World Cup, a lineup of talented milliners - designers that specifically make hats or other headwear - will come from around the world for Dubai Racing Club's Millinery Exhibition.

Located in Concourse 3, the second edition of the exhibition will be open exclusively to racegoers on January 2, 9, 16 and 23. The last day of the exhibition is the much awaited 'Fashion Friday', the second 'Feature Friday' during this season's Dubai Racing Carnival.

This year, the exhibition has been expanded thanks to a successful showcase last year, with an elevated curation of international milliners to meet the fashion needs of racegoers. Among the designers are the renowned Kim Fletcher and Evelyn McDermott, both of whom presented their creations at the Meydan gift shop before the exhibition. Other acclaimed luxury designers include Jane Taylor London, recognised for her refined aesthetic and couture-inspired approach. Jill Humphries is known for bold, sculptural designs that make a striking visual statement, while regional designers such as Sahar Millinery bring a contemporary perspective that resonates with the modern Middle Eastern woman.

A boutique pop-up from Ridley London will also be showcasing refined ready-to-wear pieces for the season's most anticipated occasions, including Fashion Friday on January 23 and the landmark 30th Dubai World Cup on March 28.

Art of millinery



Fashion Friday, as well as the race days overall, have evolved into a lifestyle event that celebrates creativity and personal expression alongside world-class racing. The atmosphere at Meydan is filled to the brim with elegance and anticipation, not only to see the talented jockeys on horseback, but to also participate in one of the season's most stylish social occasions.

The art of millinery is defined by meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail. Each headpiece begins with a careful selection of materials such as felt, sinamay and silk, which are shaped, stitched and embellished by hand. Many of the designers featured at the exhibition are known for creating bespoke pieces, offering clients headwear that reflects both individuality and race day elegance.

“Racing and fashion have always shared an intrinsic connection,” Sophie Ryan, Head of Corporate Communications, Marketing & Brand for Dubai Racing Club, said.“Guests will be able to explore an exceptional and diverse collection of headpieces, crafted by some of the world's most talented milliners.”

Hats and horse racing



The relationship between horse racing and fashion dates back centuries, particularly in Britain, where race meetings evolved into major social occasions. Hats, once worn primarily for practicality, gradually became symbols of refinement and status, especially among women attending elite racing events. Over time, millinery developed into a specialised craft, with designers creating bespoke pieces that reflected both social standing and personal style.

As racing traditions spread internationally, the custom of wearing statement headwear followed. From Royal Ascot to leading racecourses across Europe, Australia, and even the UAE, hats became an enduring feature of race day attire. In Dubai, this tradition has been reinterpreted through a modern lens, blending international influences with regional preferences for elegance and craftsmanship.

Today, millinery is regarded as both fashion and art, with designers experimenting with sculptural forms, luxurious materials, and intricate detailing. At Meydan, Fashion Friday offers a platform for this craftsmanship to be showcased, reinforcing the idea that racing style is not merely about dress codes, but about creative expression.

With its expanded exhibition and growing international presence, Meydan's Fashion Friday continues to strengthen the connection between sport and style. As the Dubai Racing Carnival unfolds, the event stands as a reminder that fashion remains an integral part of horse racing's enduring appeal.