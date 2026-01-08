Dubai: First Autonomous Vehicle Centre Opens Driverless Cars To Hit Public Roads

In a major step towards autonomous driving in the UAE, a first-of-its kind autonomous vehicle operations and control centre has opened at Dubai Science Park. Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) granted Chinese company Baidu Apollo Go, the first permit of its kind in Dubai, authorising the company to conduct trials of fully autonomous vehicles on designated public roads without a safety driver behind the wheel.

The facility of Baidu Apollo Go - the first such centre outside China - was inaugurated by Mattar Al Tayer, Director General of Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), and Yunpeng Wang, Corporate Vice President of Baidu.

Spanning an area of 2,000 square metres, the centre is designed as a comprehensive hub for managing infrastructure resources, services, and internet-based applications, in addition to a simulation room, a training room, and an operations and maintenance centre July last year, the company obtained Dubai's first autonomous driving trial permit to conduct operational trials of autonomous vehicles. Since August, over 50 RT6 autonomous vehicles have been navigating designated roads in the emirate as part of operational trials. Commercial operations are scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2026.

Designed as a fully integrated hub for autonomous vehicles, the centre will integrate intelligent road infrastructure, charging and maintenance facilities, and related technologies. Apollo Go plans to expand its autonomous vehicle fleet in Dubai to more than 1,000 vehicles in the coming years.

The centre will oversee the day-to-day operation of vehicles, including regular maintenance, charging, software updates, inspections, and overall vehicle management. It will also be responsible for maintaining the parts and equipment used for test vehicles, in addition to supporting safety testing and ensuring quick and effective responses to operational needs. It will also help safety drivers carry out their duties by supporting test preparation, safety training, equipment management, and everyday office operations.

According to Al Tayer, the opening of the centre reflects confidence in Dubai's advanced regulatory environment and the readiness of its smart infrastructure.“RTA's issuance of Dubai's first permit for fully driverless operational trials without a safety driver represents a qualitative milestone,” he said, adding that the move supports innovation, and fosters partnerships with specialised global companies.

“The collaboration with Baidu Apollo Go forms part of RTA's vision to expand future mobility solutions and enhance the deployment of autonomous vehicles across taxi and ride-hailing services,” he said. According to him, Dubai will be transformed into a“global laboratory” for future transport technologies.

240 million autonomous kilometres

Apollo Go has an impeccabled record when it comes to industry-leading autonomous driving technology and proven real-world operational expertise. As one of the world's leading providers of autonomous ride-hailing services, the company's vehicles have logged more than 240 million km in autonomous operation, including over 140 million km completed in fully driverless mode without a human driver.

With a global presence spanning 22 cities, the platform's weekly ride volume has exceeded 250,000 trips, while cumulative completed rides surpassed 17 million as of 31 October 2025.

According to Liang Zhang, Managing Director for Europe and MENA at Baidu Apollo, the company is creating a“strong foundation” to localise its operations in the region.“[We will] work closely with Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority to deliver safe, efficient and sustainable autonomous mobility solutions for the emirate's residents,” he said.