Nestle Recalls Infant Formulas: Symptoms Parents Should Watch Out For

Nestle said on Monday it was recalling some batches of its infant nutrition products, including SMA, BEBA, and NAN formulas, due to possible contamination with a toxin that can cause nausea and vomiting.

Since then, the company has expanded recalls to at least 37 countries and issued a global advisory concerning certain infant formula products following the detection of a rare bacterial toxin in an ingredient supplied by a leading partner.

The company said there had been no confirmed reports of illness associated with the products, but was recalling them "out of an abundance of caution." Nestle addressed a number of concerns that parents and caregivers could have.

What is Cereulide and the risk?

The concern centres around cereulide, a toxin produced by some strains of the Bacillus cereus bacteria. Cereulide can cause food poisoning symptoms, which can be quick to develop and include vomiting and stomach cramps. Although its presence in oils used in infant formula is extremely rare. Nestle is working closely with the ingredient supplier to investigate the root cause.

What symptoms should parents watch for?

While no illnesses have been confirmed in connection with the products involved to date, parents are advised to monitor their children for:



Severe or persistent vomiting

Diarrhea Unusual lethargy

Symptoms, if they occur, typically appear 30 minutes to 6 hours after exposure.

If your child shows any of these signs, consult your paediatrician immediately. If no symptoms appear, there is no cause for concern about health impact.

The affected ingredient, arachidonic acid (ARA) oil, is used in multiple infant formula brands sold in various countries. Specific impacted products and batches differ by market. Parents should consult their local Nestlé or brand website to check if their product is included in the recall.



Discontinue use immediately

Check batch numbers on packaging and consult official local Nestle/brand recall notices Return the product according to the instructions provided for a full refund

Even if a child shows no symptoms, stopping use of recalled products is recommended.

Nestle says this issue is specific to a limited number of batches containing a non-compliant ingredient. Their overall quality protocols remain robust, and the company is taking all necessary measures to ensure safety.

Nestle's message to parents?

“Food safety and infant wellbeing remain our top priority,” Nestle said. The company is cooperating fully with authorities, implementing recalls where necessary, and providing clear, transparent guidance for parents and caregivers.