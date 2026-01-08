Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Venezuela's Interior Minister Says 100 People Died In US Attack

Venezuela's Interior Minister Says 100 People Died In US Attack


2026-01-08 04:20:24
Venezuela's interior minister Diosdado Cabello said late on Wednesday that 100 people died in the US attack which removed President Nicolas Maduro from power on Saturday.

Caracas have not previously given a number for those killed, but the army posted a list of 23 names of its dead.

Venezuelan officials have said a large part of Maduro's security contingent was killed "in cold blood," and Cuba has said 32 members of its military and intelligence services in Venezuela were killed.

Maduro's wife Cilia Flores, detained alongside him, suffered a head injury during the US raid, Cabello said, and Maduro an injury to his leg. Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez, who Cabello praised during his weekly show on state television as "courageous", on Tuesday declared a week of mourning for members of the military killed in the raid.

