4 GCC Countries Recall Batches Of Nestle's Infant Formula

Nestle, a Swiss food giant, has been issuing recalls of its infant formula across continents since Monday. What started as a recall in Europe slowly widened to include Africa, the Americas, and Asia as well.

Late January 7, the UAE announced it was recalling a limited number of Nestle infant formula products. This move came "after one of the raw materials used in production was found to contain traces of the Bacillus cereus bacteria, which can produce the toxin cereulide, prompting action to protect consumer health and safety."

The recalled products include NAN Comfort 1, NAN Optipro 1, NAN Supreme Pro 1, 2 and 3, Isomil Ultima 1, 2 and 3, and Alfamino, the EDE said in a statement. Exposure to the toxin may lead to severe or persistent vomiting, diarrhea, unusual lethargy, and abdominal pain.

At least 37 countries, including most European states, as well as Australia, Brazil, China, Mexico and South Africa, have issued health warnings over the infant formulas possibly being contaminated. In the same week, four GCC countries have recalled the affected products after relevant testing.

So far, three other GCC nations have issued recalls and warned consumers against using this infant formula:

Saudi Arabia

Earlier, on the same day, Saudi Arabia also issued a warning, advising against consuming infant formula products produced by Nestlé under the brands NAN, ALFAMINO, S-26 GOLD, and S-26 ULTIMA.

The authority said that this came after a voluntary notification from the company after assessing potential risks. It also said that it has taken "necessary measures, in coordination with the company, to withdraw the products from the market and is directly monitoring the implementation of the recall."

The table below outlines the details of the affected products and the batch numbers included in the recall.

Kuwait

Kuwait too, issued a food warning that said that it had implemented the precautionary voluntary recall of some batches of Nestle's infant formula products.

The authority also confirmed that the affected formula products are not among those that are listed on the nation's ration card.

Qatar

Qatar, on January 7, warned consumers against using some batches of Nestle's infant formula products on suspicion of being contaminated with the toxin cerulide.

The relevant authority urged all consumers who purchased the products of batch numbers mentioned in the table below to return them or dispose of them.

The Ministry of Public Health confirms that, to date, no cases of illness related to these products have been recorded. Laboratory analysis results are being monitored to ensure their safety, in addition to maintaining continuous communication with the manufacturing company.

What Nestle said

On its website, the group said it had detected a "quality issue" in an ingredient sourced from one of its major suppliers.

"Nestle has undertaken testing of all arachidonic acid oil and corresponding oil mixes used in the production of potentially impacted infant nutrition products," it said on its website.

"No illnesses have been confirmed in connection with the products involved to date."

"Nestle assures parents and caregivers that it is implementing appropriate actions, including a product recall where necessary."

Nestle provided instructions for returning the products and obtaining a refund, as well as a phone number to answer consumer questions.

(With inputs from AFP)