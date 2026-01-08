Mist, Fog And Cooler Night Forecast For Qatar This Weekend

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department has released its weekend weather report where it forecasts that weather will be relatively cool to mild across the country from January 8-10, 2026.

Mist and fog expected during the early hours, particularly at the start of each day. For today, Thursday January 8, the weather will become hazy to misty by night with northwesterly winds expected at 5–15 knots, with gusts reaching up to 19 knots.

Tomorrow, Friday January 9, the misty conditions may lead to poor visibility in some areas and at night temperatures will be colder as the winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly at 3–13 knots

Low visibility in some areas are also expected on Saturday, January 19 as daytime temperatures will be mild and cloudy, while it turns cold at night.

The temperatures over the weekend will range from a minimum of 17°C to maximum of 24°C.

The sea height will be 2-4ft, rising to 6ft at times