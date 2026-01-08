Victoria Bushfires At A Glance

MENAFN - The Conversation) Victoria is bracing for potentially catastrophic bushfire conditions on Friday, with temperatures expected to top 40°C for the third day in a row in parts of the state and winds up to 100 kilometres per hour.

The conditions will be the worst the state has seen since the Black Summer bushifres of 2019–20. The Country Fire Authority's Jason Heffernan called it“a very dire bushfire day”.

Two major fires are burning in the state – one in Longwood, where residents have been warned to leave; and another in the Mount Lawson State Park along the Murray River near Walwa, which is now generating its own fire-fuelled thunderstorms.

Where are the fires?