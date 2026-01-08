Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The Longwood fire from Mt Wombat, January 8, 2025. Erika Smyth/Facebook

Victoria Bushfires At A Glance


2026-01-08 01:08:34
Author: Digital Storytelling Team
(MENAFN- The Conversation) Victoria is bracing for potentially catastrophic bushfire conditions on Friday, with temperatures expected to top 40°C for the third day in a row in parts of the state and winds up to 100 kilometres per hour.

The conditions will be the worst the state has seen since the Black Summer bushifres of 2019–20. The Country Fire Authority's Jason Heffernan called it“a very dire bushfire day”.

Two major fires are burning in the state – one in Longwood, where residents have been warned to leave; and another in the Mount Lawson State Park along the Murray River near Walwa, which is now generating its own fire-fuelled thunderstorms.

Victoria fires in pictures and video

Where are the fires?


