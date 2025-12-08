403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump slams Cuellar for refusing to switch parties after pardon
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has publicly rebuked Texas Democrat Henry Cuellar for choosing to remain a Democrat after receiving a presidential pardon. Cuellar, who faced charges including bribery, money laundering, and wire fraud, was pardoned by Trump last Wednesday.
The pardon came after Trump argued that Cuellar had been politically targeted by the Biden administration for speaking out on border security.
Hours after being pardoned, Cuellar filed for re-election as a Democrat, dashing Republican hopes that he might switch parties and bolster their slim House majority. Responding on social media, Trump condemned Cuellar’s decision, calling it a “lack of LOYALTY” and warning that such behavior would not sit well with Texas voters or the congressman’s family. Trump added: “Oh’ well, next time, no more Mr. Nice guy!”
Cuellar and his wife had been charged in 2024 with accepting $600,000 from Azerbaijan’s state-owned oil company and a Mexican bank in exchange for advancing their interests in Congress. The couple maintained their innocence throughout the legal process.
In his social media post, Trump accused “radical left” Democrats of mercilessly targeting Cuellar and his family, framing the pardon as an act of defending them against “evil” attacks.
He criticized Cuellar for continuing to work “with the same Radical Left Scum that just weeks before wanted him and his wife to spend the rest of their lives in Prison.”
Cuellar, however, reaffirmed his commitment to the Democratic Party, telling a news outlet: “I'm an American, I'm a Texan and I'm a Democrat – in that order.” He described himself as a “conservative Democrat” and expressed willingness to work with Trump despite remaining in his party. He added that he prayed for the president and his family during Sunday church services.
Trump’s criticism of Cuellar highlights his longstanding emphasis on loyalty. He has previously stated that loyalty is more important than intelligence, drive, or energy, and recent controversies—including a lawsuit over “loyalty questions” on federal job applications—underscore his insistence on personal allegiance from those he aids.
The pardon came after Trump argued that Cuellar had been politically targeted by the Biden administration for speaking out on border security.
Hours after being pardoned, Cuellar filed for re-election as a Democrat, dashing Republican hopes that he might switch parties and bolster their slim House majority. Responding on social media, Trump condemned Cuellar’s decision, calling it a “lack of LOYALTY” and warning that such behavior would not sit well with Texas voters or the congressman’s family. Trump added: “Oh’ well, next time, no more Mr. Nice guy!”
Cuellar and his wife had been charged in 2024 with accepting $600,000 from Azerbaijan’s state-owned oil company and a Mexican bank in exchange for advancing their interests in Congress. The couple maintained their innocence throughout the legal process.
In his social media post, Trump accused “radical left” Democrats of mercilessly targeting Cuellar and his family, framing the pardon as an act of defending them against “evil” attacks.
He criticized Cuellar for continuing to work “with the same Radical Left Scum that just weeks before wanted him and his wife to spend the rest of their lives in Prison.”
Cuellar, however, reaffirmed his commitment to the Democratic Party, telling a news outlet: “I'm an American, I'm a Texan and I'm a Democrat – in that order.” He described himself as a “conservative Democrat” and expressed willingness to work with Trump despite remaining in his party. He added that he prayed for the president and his family during Sunday church services.
Trump’s criticism of Cuellar highlights his longstanding emphasis on loyalty. He has previously stated that loyalty is more important than intelligence, drive, or energy, and recent controversies—including a lawsuit over “loyalty questions” on federal job applications—underscore his insistence on personal allegiance from those he aids.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment