WEF Official Underlines Surging Global Risks, Need For Strategic Dialogue

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Amid growing geopolitical tensions, technological disruption, and shifting trade dynamics, global leaders must prepare for a future defined by uncertainty and accelerated change, said Kelsey Goodman (pictured), Head of Middle East and North Africa at the World Economic Forum (WEF), on the sidelines of the ongoing Doha Forum 2025.

The delegate noted that the last year has been marked by volatility in global markets, driven by geopolitical risks, fractured supply chains, and a changing international order.“There's been a lot of uncertainty, and that's what we've seen in the global markets,” she told The Peninsula.“With disruptions to trade and a shift in the way we think about our international system, geopolitical risk has come to the forefront of a lot of CEO's minds.”

As global challenges deepen, she said, business leaders are actively rethinking strategy:“Companies are looking at, okay, how do we react? How do we plan for the future?”

Artificial intelligence is emerging as both a transformative tool and a source of disruption.“Some of the biggest risks are around AI,” Goodman emphasised.“This is a great opportunity, but also, what disruption will it have for the workforce?”

She outlined that while international trade is recalibrating, many regions continue to record strong growth. However, confidence remains fragile.

“There's some investor confidence that's still middling,” she said.“A lot of CEOs and ministers will now be asking How do we make better sense of what these disruptions are telling us?”

Goodman remarked on Qatar's growing relevance in an increasingly multipolar world.“At a time like now, when we are seeing increased multipolarity, countries like Qatar, which can serve as neutral interlocutors, are playing a really important role,” she said.

The official noted that Informal diplomacy is becoming especially consequential. She said,“A lot of track-two diplomacy and dialogue happening on the sidelines is what's pushing forward pathways to peace and pathways to sustainable economic recovery.”

Goodman affirmed the World Economic Forum's plans to reconvene in Davos under a renewed commitment to constructive global engagement.“We will be coming back to Davos once again this year under the theme of the spirit of dialogue,” she said.“We take that mission seriously; it is core to who we are.”

Among the Forum's leading priorities are the future of AI, global energy transitions, and the intersection of technology, finance, and sustainability.“What does AI mean for our economies and societies? What is the future of energy? How do we close the energy–AI–finance nexus and ensure sustained growth within planetary boundaries?”

Goodman also praised Qatar's ongoing collaboration with the World Economic Forum, spotlighting the country's Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR).“Our C4IR center here does amazing work in technology policy,” she said.

“It helps us look at emerging frontier technologies, how we can use them responsibly, and how they can carry our societies and economies forward.”