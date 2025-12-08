Sri Lankan Leader Thanks India For Cyclone Relief Under Operation Sagar Bandhu

MENAFN - IANS) Colombo, Dec 8 (IANS) As India continued humanitarian support to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, Sri Lankan MP Namal Rajapaksa met Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha to express gratitude for the ongoing relief and rescue operations.

“Hon. MP Namal Rajapaksa met High Commissioner Santosh Jha and thanked India for the ongoing relief and rescue efforts under Operation Sagar Bandhu. HC reiterated that India will continue to support the people of Sri Lanka in their efforts to rebuild and recover,” Indian High Commission in Colombo posted on X on Monday.

Following the meeting, Rajapaksa took to X and posted,“Called on the Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha to express our heartfelt thanks for India's swift support during the Sri Lanka floods. India has consistently been our first responder in difficult times. Grateful to the Government and people of India.”

Earlier on Sunday, India sent about 1000 tonnes of additional aid comprising essential food items and clothes to Cyclone Ditwah-hit Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu, contributed by the people of Tamil Nadu.

Of these, about 300 tonnes reached Colombo in three Indian Naval Ships.

High Commissioner Santosh Jha handed over the relief materials to Wasantha Samarasinghe, Sri Lanka's Minister for Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development.

In a parallel effort to rebuild connectivity in the island nation, Indian Army Engineers, together with Sri Lankan Army Engineers and the Road Development Authority, began removing the damaged bridge on the Paranthan–Karachchi–Mullaitivu (A35) road in Kilinochchi district.

This joint effort marked another step toward restoring vital connectivity for affected communities in the cyclone-hit region.

India launched Operation Sagar Bandhu on November 28 to provide urgent search and rescue and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) support to Sri Lanka in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah, which has caused severe flooding, landslides, loss of life and widespread disruption across the island nation.

According to the Indian High Commission in Colombo, India's multidimensional assistance under Operation Sagar Bandhu reflects its unwavering commitment to stand shoulder to shoulder with Sri Lanka in relief, recovery, and long-term rehabilitation efforts.

Earlier on December 6, High Commissioner Santosh Jha met Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath to review the ongoing Indian assistance under Operation Sagar Bandhu and to discuss avenues of cooperation during the reconstruction and rehabilitation phase.

He also met Sri Lankan corporate leaders associated with the 'Rebuilding Sri Lanka Fund' to deliberate on the way forward for recovery, briefing them on India's comprehensive response and continued commitment to stand by Sri Lanka during this critical phase.