Doha Forum A Leading Global Platform For Dialogue

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Doha Forum is a leading global platform for dialogue and diplomacy. Rooted in Qatar's enduring commitment to peace, justice and cooperation, it provides a platform where ideas are exchanged, partnerships are built, and practical solutions are explored.

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of the forum, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Embassy of Indonesia to the State of Qatar H E Ridwan Hassan,l auded the significant role of Doha Forum, which is held every year, and brings together more than 6,000 participants from over 150 countries, including global leaders, policymakers, and international experts.

Ambassador Hassan said, Doha Forum is one of the important strategic forums in the region and has been consistently being organised by the government of Qatar, providing avenue and opportunity for various parties to discuss related issues, not only the regional one, but also beyond that.

The theme of Doha Forum 2025 'Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress,' calls on stakeholders to move beyond rhetoric and take concrete actions to support sustainable prosperity and address injustice.

It emphasises the need for an integrated approach that combines policy innovation, fair and transparent resource allocation, and collaborative solutions to build a more just and sustainable future.

“We feel this is a very important forum to have a better understanding among the parties in the rest of the world. This year we have a participant from Indonesia which is representing one of the biggest Muslim organisations in Asia named Muhammadiyah. So we see this is again the effort to create the world peace, which must be doubled, tripled, with many other forums, and Doha Forum is one of them,” Ambassador Hassan added.

Also, talking to The Peninsula, Dr. Henry Huiyao Wang, Founder and President of Center for China and Globalization (CCG), a leading Chinese nongovernmental think tank accredited with UN 'Special Consultative Status', and ranked 64th among think tanks worldwide in 2020 Global Go to Think Tank Index (GGTTI) by the University of Pennsylvania said, Doha Form this year, I think it's very comprehensive, large scale and under one roof with so many participants.

People from all over the world are here. It's a great occasion for all the countries to get together particularly the Global South but it's a very balanced forum. People come from West, US, Europe, China, Middle East, and countries of the Global South; it's very comprehensive, he noted.

Wang pointed out that this is most concentrated balanced equal expression forum that we have seen. Other forums focus a bit too much on their own country but Doha Forum is focused on everybody, on the global system. It's sort of a global forum.

The forum addresses the world's most pressing geopolitical, humanitarian, economic, and technological challenges with participation of over 6,000 participants. It underscores the urgent need to rebuild trust in global governance, strengthen mediation efforts, and deliver justice through coordinated international action.