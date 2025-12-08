UK Sees Doha Forum As Key Platform To Advance Global Justice, Deepen Qatar Ties

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The United Kingdom considers the Doha Forum 2025 an essential platform to push forward global justice, strengthen multilateral cooperation, and renew its growing partnership with Qatar, said British Ambassador to Qatar H E Neerav Patel.

In an Interview with The Peninsula yesterday, reflecting on this year's theme, 'Justice in Action,' Ambassador Patel said the message could not be more relevant.

“The focus on justice in action could not be timelier or more important,” he stressed.“Around the world we're seeing growing challenges to fairness, accountability and the rule of law, whether in conflict zones, trade disputes, or climate commitments. And for the UK this matters deeply because we fundamentally believe in the rule of law as the core of the international system.” The UK has one of the largest international delegations at the forum, with more than 300 participants across government, parliament, civil society, academia and media. According to the Ambassador, this is a testament to the importance London places on dialogue and cooperation.“Our engagement here at the Doha Forum reflects this... We're trying to share best practices, learn from partners and reinforce partnerships to ensure we can deliver in support of justice.”

Asked about the UK's primary message at the forum, Ambassador Patel was clear: action must follow principles.“Our core message is that fairness matters, but we must deliver. It's about real-world impact and practical action through partnerships to ensure delivery happens.”

He highlighted three examples of the UK's current justice-related initiatives.“In Ukraine, the UK has pledged long-term support to strengthen its justice system... There can be no lasting peace without accountability.”

He also pointed to Syria, where London is working with international partners to support transitional justice following political shifts in the country.

A third example was a newly signed agreement with the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD).“I signed an agreement to support vulnerable Rohingya families... That's $11m supporting more than 600,000 refugees in Cox's Bazar, a clear example of the UK and Qatar working together to deliver justice in action.”

Ambassador Patel said the Doha Forum provides a“renewed opportunity” for strengthening ties with Qatar.“Every Doha Forum is a brilliant opportunity for us to renew our fantastic relationship... I don't think there is a single forum here in which UK interests are not represented.”

He described the forum as a space where both countries engage deeply on global challenges.“It's an amazing way for us to enrich and deepen the relationship and to talk about the issues of the day - the issues that matter to the international community.”

Despite widespread agreement on principles such as fairness and accountability, the ambassador acknowledged a persistent gap in implementing justice.

“The biggest gap lies in translating principles into concrete, practical action... The answer to those constraints is, in one word, partnerships.”