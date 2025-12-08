Qatar, Nigeria Hold Consultations
A round of political consultations was convened in Doha yesterday between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
The Qatari side was chaired by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, while the Nigerian side was chaired by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H E Yusuf Maitama Tuggar.
