Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar, Nigeria Hold Consultations

Qatar, Nigeria Hold Consultations


2025-12-08 03:02:15
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

A round of political consultations was convened in Doha yesterday between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Qatari side was chaired by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, while the Nigerian side was chaired by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H E Yusuf Maitama Tuggar.

MENAFN08122025000063011010ID1110450329



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search