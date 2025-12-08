Qatar National Library Hosts First-Ever IFLA Regional Offices Meeting In Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar National Library, in its capacity as the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions for the Middle East and North Africa (IFLA MENA) Regional Office, hosted the inaugural IFLA Regional Offices Meeting on 7 December.

The landmark gathering marks the first time that the IFLA President, Secretary General, and Chief Executive Officer, along with representatives of all IFLA Regional Offices worldwide have convened to advance a unified global approach to partnerships, regional collaboration, and shared strategic planning.

The meeting carries particular significance as it represents President Leslie Weir's first official visit to the Middle East and North Africa region during her 2025–2027 term, underscoring IFLA's commitment to strengthening engagement across regions.

Held in the esteemed presence of H E Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kawari, Minister of State and President of Qatar National Library, the opening day welcomed Weir along with Secretary General and Chief Executive Officer Sharon Memis, and representatives from the Africa, Latin America and Caribbean, and Asia Oceania Regional Offices, IFLA Headquarters staff, and the Library's MENA Regional Office team.

The opening sessions set the tone for productive dialogue as leaders explored the future of partnership models and examined best practices in regional engagement. The discussions reflected a shared vision for enhancing the impact of libraries across communities worldwide.

Over the coming two days, participants will continue with interactive workshops and strategic sessions, building on the outcomes of the opening day. Delegates will work together to develop recommendations that support impactful services across the global library field and will outline a shared roadmap for 2026, guiding how Regional Offices can strengthen collaboration and contribute to a cohesive international vision.

Commenting on the occasion, Minister of State and President of Qatar National Library H E Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kawari, said Doha was honoured to host the first IFLA Regional Offices Meeting, a reflection of its ongoing commitment to strengthening global collaboration in the library field.“This gathering brings together diverse regional perspectives that are essential to shaping future partnerships and expanding the societal impact of libraries. By creating a shared space for dialogue, strategy, and innovation, we are contributing to a stronger and more connected international library community.”

Eiman Saleh Al Shamari, Manager of the IFLA MENA Regional Office at Qatar National Library, said:“This meeting represents a defining moment for collective library action worldwide. Bringing IFLA leadership and Regional Offices together in Doha allows us to align our goals, exchange insights, and explore new ways to deliver meaningful services to our communities. Qatar National Library is proud to support this collaborative effort, which reinforces the vital role of libraries as engines of knowledge.”