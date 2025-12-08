403
ECOWAS sends regional standby troops to Benin after coup attempt
(MENAFN) According to general reports, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) announced on Sunday the deployment of a regional standby force to Benin in response to a recent coup attempt. The contingent will include personnel from Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Ivory Coast, and Ghana, tasked with helping the Beninese government and military “preserve constitutional order and the territorial integrity of the Republic of Benin.”
The troop deployment follows an earlier ECOWAS pledge to support Benin in defending its constitution and sovereignty “in all forms necessary,” including sending a standby force.
Reports indicate that Nigeria has also deployed Air Force fighter jets at the request of Benin.
According to statements from Nigerian officials, the first request, submitted through Benin’s Foreign Ministry, sought immediate air support to assist in reclaiming control of a national TV station and a military camp from coup plotters. A second request called for Nigerian aerial assets to conduct surveillance and rapid-response operations, coordinated with Benin’s authorities.
Benin additionally requested Nigerian ground forces “strictly for missions approved by the Beninese Command authority” to protect constitutional institutions and contain armed groups.
Earlier on Sunday, a faction of soldiers had claimed on state television that they had ousted President Patrice Talon and appointed Lt. Col. Pascal Tigri to lead a “Military Committee for Refoundation.” Interior Minister Alassane Seidou, however, stated that the coup attempt by “a small group of soldiers” had been foiled and urged citizens to continue with their daily activities.
President Talon later addressed the nation via news channel, saying the situation was “totally under control” and that citizens could return to their normal routines. Observers noted that this attempt follows a military coup in Guinea-Bissau in late November, which installed Gen. Horta Inta-A as transitional president.
