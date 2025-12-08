PM Chairs Board Of Directors Meeting Of Supreme Committee For Delivery & Legacy

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, chaired the first meeting of the Board of Directors of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance integration among state institutions and ensure Qatar's continued readiness to host major global events with the highest efficiency.

The meeting of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, along with accompanying organisational measures, reflects Qatar's commitment to building on the unique legacy of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and subsequent major events.

These achievements demonstrated the country's advanced infrastructure, strengthened its capacity to host global events according to the highest standards, nurtured skilled national talent, and developed professional institutional expertise.

The Board of Directors also discussed its forthcoming responsibilities, including overseeing the policies and strategies of the Supreme Committee, ensuring alignment of its work with the national events framework, enhancing infrastructure readiness, and monitoring the implementation of operational and organisational programs to support the Committee's pivotal role in efficiently hosting major events.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Board emphasized the importance of continuing to work according to the highest international standards and leveraging the accumulated legacy of expertise and infrastructure to reinforce Qatar's position and reputation as a global hub for hosting major events.