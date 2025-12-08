Islamic Cultural Center Organises Series Of Lectures In Urdu And Malayalam Languages

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hundreds of members from the Urdu- and Malayalam-speaking communities attended a series of lectures that addressed various topics related to family, the Muslim community, and contemporary challenges.

These efforts come as part of the Center's commitment to raising awareness among Muslim communities in fields related to Islamic culture.

Sheikh Muhammad Hanif Jalandhari delivered a series of lectures for the Urdu-speaking Muslim community. He spoke about sincere repentance in a lecture attended by 175 people at Al-Hussain bin Ali Mosque (may Allah be pleased with them).He also delivered a lecture on continuing education despite age at Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al-Thani Mosque, attended by 150 people; followed by a lecture on humility at Juwayriya bint Al-Harith Mosque (may Allah be pleased with them), also attended by 150 people. The series concluded with a lecture on steadfastness in times of tribulation at Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Thani Mosque, attended by 225 people.

Sheikh Tajuddin Al-Fallahi delivered a set of lectures for the Malayalam-speaking community, during which he addressed the responsibility of the Muslim community in the age of artificial intelligence, attended by 230 people.

He also delivered a lecture on the comprehensiveness of Islam, attended by 680 people, as well as a lecture on the contemporary challenges facing the family, attended by 475 people.