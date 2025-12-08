403
Trump raises concerns over Netflix’s Warner Bros acquisition
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has raised concerns over Netflix’s planned $72 billion acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery, including its HBO streaming networks. Speaking at an event in Washington DC on Sunday, Trump warned that the combined entity’s “big market share… could be a problem,” highlighting the deal’s potential impact on competition in the streaming and entertainment sector.
The agreement, announced Friday, would bring popular franchises such as Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, Looney Tunes, The Matrix, and Lord of the Rings under Netflix’s umbrella, creating one of the largest media companies in history. Completion of the deal is expected after Warner Bros splits its business in the second half of 2026.
Netflix, which began in 1997 as a DVD rental service, has grown into the world’s largest subscription streaming platform. The merger would further cement its dominant position, raising concerns among industry observers and regulators. The US Justice Department’s antitrust division will review the deal to determine if the combination gives Netflix an unfair market advantage.
Trump emphasized that he would personally weigh in on the approval process, noting Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos visited the Oval Office and praised him for his contributions to the film industry. Sarandos acknowledged the merger may surprise investors but framed it as positioning Netflix for long-term growth.
The deal faced competition from Paramount Skydance, led by David Ellison, which had sought to acquire all of Warner Bros, including its cable networks. Warner Bros rejected that bid before agreeing to sell to Netflix.
The Writers Guild of America, both East and West branches, called for the merger to be blocked, citing potential negative effects on jobs, wages, working conditions, consumer prices, and the diversity of content available to viewers. They argued the deal represents exactly the type of market concentration antitrust laws are designed to prevent.
The merger is still subject to regulatory approval and faces scrutiny from competition authorities in the US.
