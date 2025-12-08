403
Trump Says Tariff Strategy Ended Eight Wars
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump declared Sunday that trade-based tactics and tariff implementation have brought an end to eight military conflicts.
Speaking to journalists upon his arrival at Washington, DC's Kennedy Center, Trump outlined his unconventional approach to conflict resolution through economic pressure.
"I've ended eight wars, largely because of trade and because of tariffs," he stated.
The president championed his tariff strategy as a uniquely effective tool for protecting American interests, arguing its superiority over conventional methods.
"If we go the other tariff route, and there are other routes we can go, it won't give you the same pure national security as this one," he explained. "This one is swift and very powerful."
Responding to questions about whether tariff-generated revenue should address the nation's debt burden instead of funding citizen payments, Trump acknowledged the concern while maintaining his dual-purpose vision.
"We will. I agree with them on that. But I also think that we're making so much money with tariffs that we'll also be able to make a nice dividend to middle income people...and lower income people," he said.
The administration has floated plans for "$2,000 tariff dividends" as direct distributions to most Americans, though Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated dividends "could come in lots of forms" beyond traditional checks.
Trump took to his Truth Social platform earlier, characterizing the tariff framework currently under US Supreme Court review as streamlined compared to alternative approaches. He described it as "far more direct, less cumbersome, and much faster" than other options.
"Speed, power, and certainty are, at all times, important factors in getting the job done in a lasting and victorious manner," he added.
