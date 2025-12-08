Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of Education Meets Syrian Minister Of Social Affairs And Labor

2025-12-08 02:11:56
The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed Al Khater met yesterday with Minister of Social Affairs and Labor of Syria H E Hind Kabawat, on the sidelines of Doha Forum 2025. The meeting discussed areas of cooperation, the exchange of expertise and best practices in building the human capacities of youth and students.

The Peninsula

