Minister Of Education Meets Syrian Minister Of Social Affairs And Labor

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed Al Khater met yesterday with Minister of Social Affairs and Labor of Syria H E Hind Kabawat, on the sidelines of Doha Forum 2025. The meeting discussed areas of cooperation, the exchange of expertise and best practices in building the human capacities of youth and students.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.