Beninese Interior Minister says attempted overthrow has been foiled
(MENAFN) Benin’s interior minister announced on Sunday that authorities had thwarted an attempted coup carried out by what he described as “a small group of soldiers,” reassuring the population on national television that normal life should continue uninterrupted.
Alassane Seidou emphasized that the country’s armed forces and their commanders had stayed “faithful to their oath,” stressing that “their response made it possible to keep control of the situation and to thwart the maneuver.”
Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni told general media sources that the situation was “under control.” He added, “We are clearing things out, but it is not over. We are safe,” while noting that the mutineers were still holding their positions at the time.
Despite the government’s statements, a group of soldiers appeared on state television claiming they had deposed President Patrice Talon. They declared Lt. Col. Pascal Tigri as head of a new “Military Committee for Refoundation,” announcing the suspension of the constitution, the dissolution of political institutions and parties, and the closure of Benin’s borders.
Foreign missions issued their own alerts as reports circulated of gunfire in Cotonou. The US Embassy said it was monitoring “unconfirmed reports” of a coup attempt and urged people to avoid the capital, stay clear of the presidential compound, follow local updates, and avoid gatherings.
Russia’s Embassy advised its nationals via a public message to “remain at home and observe basic precautions” until the situation becomes more stable, while France’s Embassy noted that shots had been reported at Camp Guezo near the president’s residence.
