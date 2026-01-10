The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas' Top 5 Highest Openers Check Here

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas starrer got off to great start at box office. Even with a huge first-day haul, this horror-comedy directed by Maruthi Dasari couldn't top the opening day collections of 5 of Prabhas's biggest movies



Day 1 India earnings: ₹63.3 cr

Total India: NA Worldwide: NA

The film also stars Malavika Mohanan. See Prabhas's top 5 openers below...



Day 1 India earnings: ₹121 cr

Total India: ₹1030.42 cr Worldwide: ₹1788.06 cr

Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, this 2017 epic is still Prabhas's biggest opener.



Day 1 India earnings: ₹93.3 cr

Total India: ₹646.31 cr Worldwide: ₹1042.25 cr

This 2024 sci-fi epic is directed by Nag Ashwin and stars Amitabh Bachchan.



Day 1 India earnings: ₹90.7 cr

Total India: ₹406.45 cr Worldwide: ₹617.75 cr

This 2023 action thriller from director Prashanth Neel also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran.



Day 1 India earnings: ₹89 cr

Total earnings: ₹310.60 cr Worldwide: ₹451.00 cr

This 2019 action thriller from director Sujeeth also features Shraddha Kapoor.



Day 1 India earnings: ₹86.75 cr

Total India: ₹288.15 cr Worldwide: ₹393 cr

This 2023 mythological action film by Om Raut also features Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan.