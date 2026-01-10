Uttar Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: Rain, Hailstorm, Dense Fog Warning Issued

Uttar Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: The weather department has issued a yellow alert for dense fog, rain, lightning, and hailstorms. Visibility may drop to zero in many districts of western UP and Rohilkhand

UP Weather Alert: Amidst severe cold, a yellow alert is issued for rain, hailstorms, and dense fog. The weather is getting aggressive, with chances of rain even after the alert.

Havoc of dense fog, visibility near zero. Visibility may be very low in districts like Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Agra, and others in western UP.

Hailstorm warning in these districts. The weather department advises caution. Hailstorms are possible in areas like Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, and Hathras, risking crop damage.

Risk of rain and lightning in Western UP and Rohilkhand. Thunder, lightning, and light rain are expected in districts like Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, and others.

Appeal to take precautions. The weather department urges people to avoid unnecessary travel in dense fog, drive carefully, and for farmers to protect their crops. Stay alert.