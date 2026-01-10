403
Turkish FM says YPG/SDF only responds to force
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Friday that the YPG/SDF terror group only alters its stance “when it faces force.”
“Everyone sees and knows that (the YPG/SDF) is an actor that only changes its position when it faces force, when force is applied,” Fidan told Turkish public broadcaster TRT Haber during a live interview.
Highlighting the group’s ties to the PKK, he added, “As an extension of the PKK, the SDF has this characteristic feature: it has no chance of doing anything through dialogue on its own without force or the threat of force. It either has to see force or face the threat of force,” referring to ongoing developments in Syria.
Fidan criticized the YPG/SDF’s uncompromising stance toward the Damascus government, saying, “They say, ‘If I do not accept, I will call other regional and global actors to my side; I have developed certain things with them through the story of the so-called fight against DAESH.’ Because of that narrative, there are meetings with some senators, and so on. They have ongoing contacts with Israel as well.”
He stressed that the group must realize such actions are ineffective. “These relations will not take you anywhere. What you need to do is to seek genuine solutions with the genuine people of the region. These maximalist attitudes, these deceptive moves—constantly saying you are in favor of agreement and dialogue while in reality doing the exact opposite, not changing your hard-core position by even a centimeter—everyone sees and knows that it is an actor that changes position only when it sees force or when force is applied,” Fidan said.
He concluded by noting that Turkish intelligence and diplomatic units have consistently raised these concerns with their counterparts since the beginning of the issue.
