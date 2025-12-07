Dadu Announces New Season Of Interactive Programs And Activities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Dadu, Qatar's Children's Museum has announced a diverse lineup of interactive programs and activities as part of its new season, featuring engaging experiences, hands-on workshops, and fresh activities designed to inspire learning, creativity, and play for children and families.

Located at Al Bidda Park, Dadu Gardens offers a nature-based play environment for children aged 0 to 12. The space is designed to spark creativity, exploration and learning through play, with a wide range of outdoor experiences.

Running through April 2026, the season's activities include Recycled Art Workshops, Interactive Pathways, Find the Plant Game using Plant Matching Cards, as well as Puppet Shows, and Nature Play, including gardening, cooking, and balance activities.

Among the season's highlights is the car painting and washing activity, where a vehicle will be provided by Seashore Group, in addition to a custom-built platform and supply materials for the activation's setup. This will allow children to paint and decorate a life-sized car and later wash it clean, promoting self-expression, teamwork, and environmental awareness through creative and hands-on play.

Dadu encouraged families to book tickets early to secure their preferred dates and nature-based workshop spots, arts activities, games and performances.