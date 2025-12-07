Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dadu Announces New Season Of Interactive Programs And Activities

Dadu Announces New Season Of Interactive Programs And Activities


2025-12-07 05:12:35
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Dadu, Qatar's Children's Museum has announced a diverse lineup of interactive programs and activities as part of its new season, featuring engaging experiences, hands-on workshops, and fresh activities designed to inspire learning, creativity, and play for children and families.

Located at Al Bidda Park, Dadu Gardens offers a nature-based play environment for children aged 0 to 12. The space is designed to spark creativity, exploration and learning through play, with a wide range of outdoor experiences.

Running through April 2026, the season's activities include Recycled Art Workshops, Interactive Pathways, Find the Plant Game using Plant Matching Cards, as well as Puppet Shows, and Nature Play, including gardening, cooking, and balance activities.

Among the season's highlights is the car painting and washing activity, where a vehicle will be provided by Seashore Group, in addition to a custom-built platform and supply materials for the activation's setup. This will allow children to paint and decorate a life-sized car and later wash it clean, promoting self-expression, teamwork, and environmental awareness through creative and hands-on play.

Dadu encouraged families to book tickets early to secure their preferred dates and nature-based workshop spots, arts activities, games and performances.

MENAFN07122025000063011010ID1110447874



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search