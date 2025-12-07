Arpora Fire: Goa Governor Calls For Review After 'Unfortunate' Tragedy

Governor Vows Review After Visiting Victims

Following the Arpora fire tragedy, Goa Governor Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Sunday visited the Goa Medical College where the bodies of the deceased have been kept and the injured are admitted. Addressing reporters, Governor Gajapathi Raju termed it as an "unfortunate" incident and said that the Chief Secretary will conduct a review of all the regulatory departments in this matter.

"It's an unfortunate incident, they are getting medical attention. We pray to God that they all recover. Chief Secretary has mentioned to me that he will do a review of all the regulatory departments. This is a disturbing thing. So, we hope that they will be able to rise to the occasion so that such a thing does not recur...The President has also sent her condolences, PMO also responded...Medical staff appears to be conscious of their duty and they are doing their best," the Governor said. At least 25 people lost their lives in the blaze that took place on Saturday midnight with four of them identified as tourists and fourteen others as staff members. The emergency teams rushed to the spot, and the injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while authorities worked through the night to bring the situation under control.

PM Announces Ex-Gratia for Victims' Kin

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased in the fire mishap in Arpora, Goa. The injured will be given Rs 50,000 from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

CM Orders Magisterial Inquiry, Arrests Made

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant ordered a magisterial inquiry after 25 people were killed in a massive fire at a nightclub in North Goa's Arpora. The Chief Minister said that the club's managers and others have already been arrested in the case, and an arrest warrant has been issued against the club's owners.

"This is an unfortunate day. For the first time in Goa's tourism history, such a big incident of fire has occurred. Twenty-five people died. I reached the spot at 1.30-2 am, local MLA Michael Lobo accompanied me. All officers were also present there. Fire was doused within half an hour, but at the club where this happened, some people could rush out of it, but some others could not," Sawant said.

The CM said that it is to be seen whether the fire safety norms and building construction norms were followed. "An arrest warrant has been issued against the club owners. Managers and others have already been arrested. Whoever is found guilty will be put behind bars. PM Modi called me up this morning and asked for all details. He also asked for details on the injured. I briefed the PM in detail...Goa Government will take all steps to ensure that such an incident never happens in future," he said. (ANI)

