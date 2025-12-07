403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Prime Minister, Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Vice President Of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Saturday with Vice President of the Yemeni Presidential Council Dr. Abdullah Al Alimi on the margin of the Doha Forum 2025, the meeting discussed the countries, cooperation, and ways to develop them. The two sides also exchanged viewpoints on topics on the Forum's agenda and a host of topics of mutual interest.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment