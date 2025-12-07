Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prime Minister, Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Vice President Of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council

2025-12-07 04:12:29
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Saturday with Vice President of the Yemeni Presidential Council Dr. Abdullah Al Alimi on the margin of the Doha Forum 2025, the meeting discussed the countries, cooperation, and ways to develop them. The two sides also exchanged viewpoints on topics on the Forum's agenda and a host of topics of mutual interest.

Gulf Times

