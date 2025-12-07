403
IDF murders two Palestinians in West Bank
(MENAFN) Israeli military personnel fatally shot two Palestinians in the West Bank on Saturday, claiming they were allegedly attempting a car attack, according to reports.
The military stated that the two individuals “accelerated their vehicle toward army soldiers during an operational activity at a security checkpoint in Hebron in the southern West Bank.” Israeli forces reportedly fired at the vehicle, killing the occupants immediately. No Israeli soldiers were harmed in the incident.
Reports indicate that Israeli forces stationed in central Hebron opened fire on a civilian vehicle in the Bab a-Zawiya area and blocked Red Crescent ambulances from reaching the site. The Palestinian Red Crescent confirmed that “Israeli forces prevented its teams from reaching a vehicle that was fired upon in the Bab a-Zawiya area in Hebron.”
Since October 2023, more than 1,088 Palestinians have been killed and approximately 10,700 injured in confrontations with the army and illegal Israeli settlers across the occupied territories. Additionally, over 20,500 people have been detained.
In a significant ruling last July, the International Court of Justice deemed Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories illegal and urged the removal of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
