Pakistani Woman Begs PM Modi, Seeks Deportation Of Husband Planning Second Wedding

A Pakistani woman has accused her husband of abandoning her in Karachi and secretly preparing for a second marriage in Delhi. The woman, identified as Nikita Nagdev, has released a desperate video appeal seeking justice from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sparking outrage among social groups and legal bodies in both countries.

Nikita stating that she married Vikram Nagdev, a person of Pakistani origin residing in Indore on a long-term visa, in Karachi on January 26, 2020, according to Hindu customs. However, she now claims her husband has abandoned her and is planning to marry again. During the Covid-19 lockdown, Vikram allegedly forced her to return to Pakistan. The woman complains that her husband left her in Karachi and is secretly preparing for a second marriage in Delhi.

A month later, on February 26, Vikram brought her to India. However, Nikita says that within months, her life was turned upside down.

On July 9, 2020, Nikita was sent back to Pakistan, stuck in a visa issue. Since then, she claims Vikram has never tried to bring her back. 'I kept pleading with him to call me to India, but he always refused. Now he is preparing for another marriage. If justice is not served, women will lose faith in justice. Many girls face physical and mental abuse in their marital homes. I request everyone to stand with me,' Nikita said in a video message.

अटारी बॉर्डर पर छोड़ गया पति, निकिता बोली-'मेरा जीवन बर्बाद हुआ, PM मोदी मदद करें'

- Bansal News Digital (@BansalNews_) December 6, 2025

'I found out that my husband was having an affair with one of my relatives. When I told his family about this, their response was that it's common for boys to have extramarital affairs.' Upon discovering that Vikram was preparing for a second marriage with a woman from Delhi, she filed a written complaint on January 27, 2025.

The case came before the Sindhi Punch Mediation and Legal Counsel Centre, authorized by the Madhya Pradesh High Court. Notices were issued to Vikram and his fiancee, and a hearing was held. Since both partners are not Indian citizens, a report from the center dated April 30, 2025, stated that the matter falls under Pakistan's jurisdiction. It also recommended Vikram's deportation to Pakistan.