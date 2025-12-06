Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-12-06 02:03:38
FIFA Awards Trump Peace Prize, Breaking From Sporting Tradition

Washington- President Donald Trump was awarded the new FIFA peace prize on Friday at the 2026 World Cup draw - giving the soccer spectacle to set matchups for the quadrennial tournament even more of a Trumpian flair.

Trump, who has openly campaigned for the Nobel Peace Prize, had been heavily favoured to win the newly created FIFA prize. He and FIFA president Gianni Infantino are close allies, and Infantino had made it clear that he thought Trump should have won the Nobel for his efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza.

“This is your prize, this is your peace prize,” Infantino said. He has repeatedly spoken about soccer as a unifier for the world, but the prize is a departure from the federation's traditional focus on sport.

Trump told reporters upon arriving at the Kennedy Centre that he didn't know whether he was going to get the award and added,“I don't need prizes. I just want to save lives.”

FIFA has described the prize as one that rewards“individuals who have taken exceptional and extraordinary actions for peace and by doing so have united people across the world.”

Kashmir Observer

