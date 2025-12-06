403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Fears Over Plot Targeting Marwan Barghouti in Israeli Detention Rise
(MENAFN) The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society issued a stark warning on Friday, alerting the public to what it described as a “dangerous plan” designed to assassinate the detained Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti inside Israeli prisons.
This alarm comes as accusations of harsh mistreatment intensify and international demands for his liberation gain momentum.
Barghouti, a member of Fatah’s Central Committee and a prominent figure in Palestinian political life, was seized by Israel in 2002 and later found guilty of murder and attempted murder. He is currently serving multiple life terms yet continues to hold widespread admiration among Palestinians.
According to Amjad al-Najjar, the organization’s director general, the ongoing “escalation of assaults against the leader Marwan Barghouti, coinciding with international movements and figures calling for his immediate release, reflects dangerous intentions within the occupation government to get rid of him while in detention, in a compounded crime and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law.”
His statement suggested that recent developments point to deliberate and alarming motives behind the treatment of Barghouti.
Al-Najjar appealed to the United Nations and other international bodies to “intervene urgently,” urging them to send “a UN committee to visit leader Barghouti, examine his conditions in solitary confinement, and exert real pressure to secure his release and save his life before it is too late.”
This alarm comes as accusations of harsh mistreatment intensify and international demands for his liberation gain momentum.
Barghouti, a member of Fatah’s Central Committee and a prominent figure in Palestinian political life, was seized by Israel in 2002 and later found guilty of murder and attempted murder. He is currently serving multiple life terms yet continues to hold widespread admiration among Palestinians.
According to Amjad al-Najjar, the organization’s director general, the ongoing “escalation of assaults against the leader Marwan Barghouti, coinciding with international movements and figures calling for his immediate release, reflects dangerous intentions within the occupation government to get rid of him while in detention, in a compounded crime and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law.”
His statement suggested that recent developments point to deliberate and alarming motives behind the treatment of Barghouti.
Al-Najjar appealed to the United Nations and other international bodies to “intervene urgently,” urging them to send “a UN committee to visit leader Barghouti, examine his conditions in solitary confinement, and exert real pressure to secure his release and save his life before it is too late.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment