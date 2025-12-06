403
US Envoy optimistic about resolving US-Turkey issues within six months
(MENAFN) According to recent reports, the United States’ special representative for Syria, who also serves as ambassador to Türkiye, indicated that long-standing disagreements between Ankara and Washington could be ironed out within a period of four to six months. He emphasized that the bilateral relationship remains durable and resilient.
During remarks delivered at a conference in the UAE, the envoy underscored the unusually close rapport between the U.S. and Turkish presidents, describing it as a major factor shaping cooperation. He also reiterated Türkiye’s importance within NATO, noting that although it stands as the alliance’s second-largest military contributor after the EU, European states have not seriously entertained the idea of welcoming it into their union.
Turning to regional dynamics, he asserted that the Israeli prime minister does not advocate for a “Greater Israel” and maintained that Israel faces mounting pressures on several fronts.
He added that the realization of any such expansive concept would require prosperity and economic exchange rather than military force.
When discussing the decade-long disputes surrounding CAATSA sanctions and fighter-jet programs, the envoy said the prolonged debate illustrated how complicated the defense relationship had become. He conveyed that the former U.S. president regarded the sanctions as ineffective and understood Türkiye’s growing defense sector, including its sale of drones to Ukraine. Although the U.S. has yet to hand over new aircraft, he explained that Ankara has already secured Eurofighter Typhoons and remains formally tied to the F-35 project. He mentioned that Türkiye’s four completed F-35s currently “are sitting in a hangar” and remain out of reach.
He criticized the short-term nature of American political cycles, remarking that elections every two years hinder strategic consistency, while countries such as China and Russia operate with half-century perspectives. This, he warned, elevates the importance of long-range planning and technological superiority.
The envoy also pointed out what he described as conflicting expectations inside NATO. On one hand, European nations rely on Türkiye for regional security; on the other hand, they object to Ankara’s efforts to acquire advanced weapons due to worries about Russia—an approach he characterized as “madness.” He recalled a White House meeting between the two presidents where six primary issues were examined and, according to him, most were settled, including several points related to the S-400 system. He reiterated his belief that the remaining disputes could be put to rest within a few months.
He additionally highlighted Türkiye’s stance against the Syrian government and said the United States backs the emerging leadership structure in Syria. Looking ahead, he pointed to planned energy corridors connecting Türkiye with both Syria and Azerbaijan, predicting that they would carry significant strategic weight.
The envoy also referenced the bilateral LNG arrangement between the two countries, noting that natural gas has become an increasingly important element of the partnership.
Commenting on recent diplomatic overtures between Azerbaijan and Armenia, he expressed optimism that these efforts could eventually lead to the reopening of the border between Türkiye and Armenia.
