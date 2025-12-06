Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zira To Face Qarabag As XIV Round Of Premier League Kicks Off

Zira To Face Qarabag As XIV Round Of Premier League Kicks Off


2025-12-06 02:05:22
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The XIV round of the Azerbaijani Premier League is set to begin, with the opening match bringing together two of the league's strongest contenders.

According to Azernews, Zira will host Qarabag on the first match day, with kickoff scheduled for 17:00.

Zira enters the round in second place with 26 points, while Qarabag leads the standings as the sole leader with 29 points, setting the stage for a closely watched clash that could influence the title race.

The XIV round of the Premier League will conclude on December 9.

MENAFN06122025000195011045ID1110444955



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search