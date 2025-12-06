Zira To Face Qarabag As XIV Round Of Premier League Kicks Off

MENAFN - AzerNews) The XIV round of the Azerbaijani Premier League is set to begin, with the opening match bringing together two of the league's strongest contenders.

According to Azernews, Zira will host Qarabag on the first match day, with kickoff scheduled for 17:00.

Zira enters the round in second place with 26 points, while Qarabag leads the standings as the sole leader with 29 points, setting the stage for a closely watched clash that could influence the title race.

The XIV round of the Premier League will conclude on December 9.