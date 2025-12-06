Zira To Face Qarabag As XIV Round Of Premier League Kicks Off
According to Azernews, Zira will host Qarabag on the first match day, with kickoff scheduled for 17:00.
Zira enters the round in second place with 26 points, while Qarabag leads the standings as the sole leader with 29 points, setting the stage for a closely watched clash that could influence the title race.
The XIV round of the Premier League will conclude on December 9.
