403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US UN Envoy Set for Visit to Jordan, Israel
(MENAFN) The United States’ representative to the UN, Mike Waltz, is scheduled to embark on a diplomatic trip to Jordan and Israel between Dec. 6 and 10, according to an announcement released on Friday.
A statement issued by the US mission to the UN emphasized: "Ambassador Mike Waltz, Representative of the United States to the United Nations, will travel to Jordan and Israel from December 6 to December 10," highlighting the purpose and duration of the envoy’s journey.
The declaration further stressed that "this visit underscores the United States’ commitment to advancing regional stability, implementing President Trump’s 20-Point Plan for Gaza, and supporting the objectives of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803, which establishes the way forward for the region," noting that Waltz intends to confer with top-ranking leaders in both Jordan and Israel.
According to the statement, "While in Jordan, Ambassador Waltz will meet with senior Jordanian officials, including King Abdullah II and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, to discuss bilateral cooperation and Jordan’s critical role in facilitating humanitarian aid to Gaza," and it added that he will also engage with humanitarian groups "to assess ongoing efforts to deliver life-saving assistance to those in need."
During the Israel portion of the visit, the envoy is expected to hold talks with national leaders, as the statement outlines: "In Israel, Ambassador Waltz will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog to advance U.S.-Israel cooperation at the United Nations and discuss shared priorities for regional security and humanitarian aid."
A statement issued by the US mission to the UN emphasized: "Ambassador Mike Waltz, Representative of the United States to the United Nations, will travel to Jordan and Israel from December 6 to December 10," highlighting the purpose and duration of the envoy’s journey.
The declaration further stressed that "this visit underscores the United States’ commitment to advancing regional stability, implementing President Trump’s 20-Point Plan for Gaza, and supporting the objectives of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803, which establishes the way forward for the region," noting that Waltz intends to confer with top-ranking leaders in both Jordan and Israel.
According to the statement, "While in Jordan, Ambassador Waltz will meet with senior Jordanian officials, including King Abdullah II and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, to discuss bilateral cooperation and Jordan’s critical role in facilitating humanitarian aid to Gaza," and it added that he will also engage with humanitarian groups "to assess ongoing efforts to deliver life-saving assistance to those in need."
During the Israel portion of the visit, the envoy is expected to hold talks with national leaders, as the statement outlines: "In Israel, Ambassador Waltz will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog to advance U.S.-Israel cooperation at the United Nations and discuss shared priorities for regional security and humanitarian aid."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment