Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Orban criticizes EU over corruption amid probe

Orban criticizes EU over corruption amid probe


2025-12-06 02:42:15
(MENAFN) According to recent reports, Hungary’s prime minister leveled sharp criticism at the European Union, asserting that the bloc is overwhelmed by corruption while a major fraud inquiry tied to EU-funded diplomatic training continues to unfold.

In a post on a major US social media platform, he stated that the European Union is "drowning in corruption. Commissioners face serious charges, the Commission and the Parliament are engulfed in scandal, yet Brussels still claims the moral high ground." His comments coincided with developments in a high-profile investigation involving suspected misconduct connected to the EU Diplomatic Academy program.

Authorities in Belgium recently detained the former EU foreign policy chief, a senior figure at an institution responsible for diplomatic training, as well as a high-ranking European Commission official. According to general reports, investigators are examining whether confidential criteria for selecting participants in the nine-month training course were improperly disclosed before the tender process officially began.

The Hungarian leader also argued that "Corruption in Ukraine should be called out by the EU, but once again it's the same old story: Brussels and Kyiv shielding each other instead of confronting the truth." His remarks follow revelations last month from Ukraine’s anti-corruption bodies, which uncovered what they described as a major scheme in the energy sector involving at least $100 million and triggering the resignations of several senior officials.

Observers note that cleaning up systemic corruption remains a crucial requirement for Ukraine as it advances through the EU membership process, which formally began when accession talks were opened in mid-2024.

MENAFN06122025000045017640ID1110445014



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search