Ukrainian official gets removed amid corruption probe
(MENAFN) According to recent reports, a former senior Ukrainian official facing a corruption probe has been stripped of his positions within both the National Security and Defense Council and the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s headquarters.
An online decree issued by Ukraine’s president confirmed the removal of the former head of the Presidential Office, stating: “This decree shall enter into force on the date of its publication.” The move follows an announcement made a week earlier in which the president outlined plans to reorganize the Presidential Office and revealed that the official had already submitted his resignation.
On the same day the decree was released, Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies disclosed that they had launched searches involving the former official, who had led the presidential office since 2020. The investigation reportedly includes allegations tied to a major corruption case in the energy sector valued at around $100 million.
In the wake of the dismissal, the president appointed the country’s national security chief to take over leadership of Kyiv’s delegation in ongoing negotiations aimed at securing peace in the Russia-Ukraine war, replacing the outgoing official.
