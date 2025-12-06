403
EU Lawmakers Press Kallas to Align Actions With International Law
(MENAFN) A group of legislators from the European Parliament appealed to the EU’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, urging her to comply with global legal norms and to “end your complicity in the genocide against the Palestinian people”, according to a message reviewed by a news agency.
Directed to Kallas, the correspondence followed a Dec. 3 gathering entitled “EU: End Your Complicity in the Genocide Against the Palestinian People.”
The appeal encouraged the EU to halt the EU–Israel Association Agreement, introduce a far-reaching arms prohibition, adhere to judgments from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC), safeguard Palestinian human-rights groups, and denounce punitive measures taken against the ICC.
Quoting the letter, the authors stated: “After 789 days of genocide and 58 years of illegal occupation, we believe it is essential that the European Parliament send a clear message: Europe cannot continue to be complicit.”
The call to action carried the signatures of European Parliament members Jaume Asens and Melissa Camara of the Greens/EFA, Marc Botenga and Irene Montero of the Left, and Cecilia Strada representing the S&D group.
The signatories additionally encouraged other MEPs to attach their names as supporting contributors.
According to the figures cited, Israel has killed more than 70,000 people, predominantly women and minors, and injured nearly 171,000 individuals in Gaza-focused assaults since October 2023.
