US envoys hold sixth meeting with Ukraine on peace efforts
(MENAFN) According to recent summaries of diplomatic engagements, the US special envoy and an unofficial presidential advisor held their sixth round of discussions in two weeks with senior Ukrainian officials, focusing on steps that could lead to an enduring end to the conflict with Russia.
Reports indicate that the two-day session with Ukraine’s national security chief and top military officer centered on “advancing a credible pathway toward a durable and just peace in Ukraine.”
During the talks, Ukraine reiterated that its main objective is achieving a settlement that "protects its independence and sovereignty, ensures the safety of Ukrainians, and provides a stable foundation for a prosperous democratic future."
The conversations also involved reviewing outcomes from recent American contacts with Russian representatives and examining potential actions that might bring the fighting—now approaching its fourth year—to a close. Earlier in the week, the US delegation met with Russia’s president in Moscow to discuss a proposed peace framework; afterward, Russian officials expressed an interest in being briefed on the ongoing US–Ukraine discussions taking place in Florida.
In those Florida talks, both sides reportedly outlined the deterrence measures needed to preserve any future peace and agreed on an initial structure for long-term security arrangements. Participants emphasized that meaningful movement toward an accord “depends on Russia's readiness to show serious commitment to long-term peace, including steps toward de-escalation and cessation of killings.”
Negotiators also explored what they described as a broader “future prosperity agenda,” which includes reconstruction priorities, coordinated economic efforts, and extended recovery programs. They stressed that concrete advances toward a ceasefire and reduced hostilities are essential not only to avoid renewed conflict but also to enable Ukraine’s full-scale redevelopment plan aimed at making the country "stronger and more prosperous than before the war."
The delegations agreed to meet again on Saturday to continue refining these proposals.
Additional high-level conversations took place the previous weekend, which both sides portrayed as “productive” and “successful.” Following those meetings, US officials reiterated that the overarching goal is not only to end the conflict but to help Ukraine rebuild “stronger and more prosperous than ever,” while noting that the process is “delicate” and depends on Russia’s participation as “part of the equation.”
