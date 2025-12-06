National Herald Case: Delhi Police's Notice Shocking, Says Karnataka Deputy CM

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Dec 6 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar has termed the notice issued to him in connection with the National Herald case as shocking.

Speaking to reporters at his residence in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said, "It is shocking for me. I had provided all the details to the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The ED had summoned my brother and me. We had given all the information. There is nothing wrong with our institution; as Congress members, we supported it."

"Secondly, there is nothing to hide. Everything is in black and white. I don't know why, even after the ED has filed a chargesheet, there was a need for the police to register a case. We will face it and fight it in the court of law," he said.

Shivakumar added, "This is just harassment. There is nothing in it. It is our money, and we can give it to anyone we choose. We pay taxes, and nothing illegal is involved. The Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case is old, and a chargesheet has already been filed. What more is there to probe?"

"Just to harass Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and their supporters, they are trying to create confusion. I received the notice yesterday (Friday), and it is surprising. I am studying it, and once I understand it fully, I will respond. D.K. Suresh (Shivakumar's younger brother and Congress MP) has also received a notice because he made donations," he said.

Calling the move unacceptable, he added, "National Herald and Young Indian are our party institutions. We, the Congress leaders, supported them through our trusts when they were in financial distress. Many leaders like me have helped them. I will examine the notice from a legal standpoint. This is being done to harass us, and it is not right. I condemn it."

The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police, on Friday, issued a notice to Shivakumar in connection with the National Herald case.

The police reportedly believe that Shivakumar has key information relevant to this case, and hence the notice has been issued.

The Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police, which is investigating the National Herald case, has issued a notice seeking detailed financial and transaction-related information from Shivakumar.

The notice has instructed Shivakumar to furnish information regarding details and bifurcation of the amount given to the company named Young Indian (YI) by Shivakumar, his associated, related companies, firms, etc.

The other questions asked by the Delhi Police include what the purpose of the bank transfer of the funds to Young Indian was; details of communication in black and white, electronic, emails between him and Young Indian or any other person/stakeholders related to AICC or otherwise.

Other enquiries include on whose insistence Shivakumar and his associated entities make payments in the name of a donation.

The notice has also sought to know the source of the income.

Shivakumar is believed to hold important information connected to the FIR registered on October 3 against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Shivakumar and his brother D. K. Suresh had personally donated Rs 2.5 crore to Young India.

Besides, Rs 2.5 crore from Shivakumar's trusts was donated to the organisation, according to sources.

Earlier, the ED had questioned the Shivakumar brothers in relation to these allegations. Now, in connection with the same case, the Delhi Police have issued a notice to Shivakumar seeking details of financial transactions and directing him to appear for inquiry on or before December 19.