MP Er Rashid Urges Centre To Prioritise J&K Locals In Mining Jobs

Srinagar- Parliament member Engineer Rashid on Friday called on the central government to ensure that mining-related jobs in Jammu and Kashmir are reserved for local residents.

Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha, the Baramulla MP, said that truck drivers, machine operators and labourers across J&K were losing traditional work as private mining companies increasingly hired workers from outside the Union Territory.

“For decades, the mining sector has supported thousands of families living along riverbanks and quarry belts. Today, these very people are being pushed aside while labour is outsourced from other states,” Rashid said.

The MP said the mining sector remained one of the few reliable employment avenues in J&K, especially at a time when government jobs were limited. He added that local youth with relevant skills were struggling for work despite being directly affected by changes in mining contracts and operational practices.

Rashid told the House that when he approached the J&K administration, he was informed the matter lay with the Lieutenant Governor's office.“If this is not within their authority, I request the central government to intervene and ensure locals are given preference,” he said.