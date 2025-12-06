CM Yogi Pledges Protection For Ambedkar, Others Social Reformers' Statues On Mahaparinirvan Diwas

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Dec 6 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday paid tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas and announced measures to protect statues of the social reformers across the state.

CM Adityanath arrived at the special tribute ceremony, where he was felicitated upon arrival. Alongside Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, the Chief Minister paid floral homage to Dr. Ambedkar, remembering his contribution to the nation and the uplift of marginalised communities.

Speaking at the event, CM Adityanath said,“Today, our government is going to take another important decision. In Uttar Pradesh, wherever statues of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar are installed, we have seen that some mischievous elements often try to vandalise or damage them. Our government will now create a system to protect these statues.”

“A boundary wall will be built around them for security, and wherever statues do not have a roof overhead, a canopy will be installed so that Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue is protected and respected. Every Dalit, SC, and Basti resident will be connected to this initiative. I am once again on this occasion paying my respect to Babasaheb,” he added.

The CM further recalled Ambedkar's strong stance against anti-national attitudes, saying,“Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar had awakened us at that time too against all those dangers. Recall, he had made one statement then... I would like to mention one thing. Back then, a senior Congress leader - who, while serving as Congress President, had refused to sing 'Vande Mataram' in 1923... Babasaheb had then made a pointed remark: 'A person who is born on Indian soil, enjoys the benefits of India, yet does not consider this land sacred - such a person's statements can never be in the interest of the people of India.'”

Mahaparinirvan Diwas, observed on December 6 every year, marks the death anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

The day is commemorated across India with tributes, prayers, and discussions highlighting Ambedkar's life, his work for social justice, and his enduring legacy in advancing the rights of marginalised communities.