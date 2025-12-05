Dow Nears Record As EUR/JPY Drifts Lower And US Natural Gas Futures Hit 3-Year High

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) ​​​Macro update ​US equities hold steady:

​US stocks finished broadly unchanged, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 inching higher as confidence in a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut next week remained steady, though a 1.4% decline in Amazon capped wider market gains.

​Mixed labour-market signals:

​Jobless claims unexpectedly fell to a three-year low, while a Chicago Fed model suggested unemployment stayed close to 4.4%.

​Rate-cut expectations firm:

​Markets now price an 87% probability of a 25bp move in December as the delayed payrolls report leaves investors relying on secondary data.

​Broader sentiment stays constructive:

​A softer dollar and rising confidence in Fed easing supported the market tone as traders awaited the delayed personal consumption expenditures (PCE) inflation release and next week's policy decision.

​Dow Jones rally is ongoing

​The Dow Jones Industrial Average remains on an upward trajectory and flirts with the late October high at 48,040 which acts as short-term resistance.

​If overcome, the November record high at 48,431 will be back in the frame.

​Minor support sits at the 47,750 late November high.

Dow Jones daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView ​EUR/JPY comes off resistance

​EUR/JPY is once more seen coming off the ¥181.50 region which has capped the upside these past few weeks, ahead of the multi-decade high at ¥182.00, hit on the 20 November.

​It now weighs on the lower boundary of its two-week sideways trading range at ¥180.14. Together with the 21 November low at ¥179.78 it offers support.

​While above this level, the short-term uptrend remains valid.

​A rise and daily chart close above the ¥182.00 November peak would likely engage the (synthetic) June 1972 low at ¥182.47.

EUR/JPY daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView ​Natural gas futures trade in 3-year highs

​US natural gas futures continue to surge higher and are on track for their fourth straight monthly gain with the October 2021 high at 485.0 representing the next upside target.

​Minor support sits at the 4 December 438.4 low and can be seen along the uptrend line at 433.8.

Natural gas daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView

