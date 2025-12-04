Crown Palace by Amirah Developments Sets a New Benchmark for Crafted European Design in Dubai South

403
(MENAFN- Aster DM Healthcare) Dubai, UAE, 4th November 2025: Aster DM Healthcare, one of the leading integrated healthcare providers in the GCC, has achieved a significant milestone with nine hospitals across the Aster DM Healthcare network named in News’eek’s Best Specialized Hospitals Middle East 2026 list. The recognition spans key specialties including Gastroenterology, Neurology, Oncology, Orthopedics, and Pediatrics, reinforcing the’Group’s reputation as one of th’ region’s most trusted providers of high-quality, specialized care.
In the UAE, several Aster and Medcare hospitals were honoured for their clinical excellence across specialties. Aster Hospital Al Qusais was recognized for Neurology, while Aster Hospital Mankhool earned distinction in Orthopedics with two PROMs-based recognitions. Medcare Hospital Al Safa was recognized for Gastroenterology; Medcare Hospital Sharjah for Neurology; Medcare Orthopedics & Spine Hospital for Orthopedics; and Medcare Women & Children Hospital for Pediatrics.
Apart from this, 3 hospitals from Aster DM Healthcare across Oman and Qatar were also recognized in the list. Aster Royal Al Raffah Hospital in Muscat earned recognition across five specialties: Gastroenterology, Neurology, Oncology, Orthopedics, and Pediatrics – one of the broadest specialty representations in the country. Aster Al Raffah Hospital in Sohar was ranked for Gastroenterology. In Qatar, Aster Hospital Qatar secured recognition in Gastroenterology and Pediatrics, highlighting its growing leadership in family and specialty care.
Speaking on the achievement, Alisha Moopen, Managing Director & Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare GCC, said “With 9 hospitals being recognized for multiple specialties across GCC, it is a reflection of the strength of our clinical ecosystem and medical expertise within Aster. As we deepen our focus on specialized, outcome-driven care, we remain committed to building a future where patients across the Middle East can access world-class expertise close to h”me.”
Ne’sweek’s Best Specialized Hospitals Middle East 2026 list, developed with Statista, highlights hospitals that excel in six high-impact disciplines across seven Middle Eastern nations. The evaluation combines global peer recommendations, accreditation excellence, and the adoption of Patient-Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs).
With 15 hospitals across the GCC, Aster DM Healthcare remains committed to driving healthcare excellence in the–region – expanding centers of excellence, integrating advanced diagnostics, and leveraging best-practice clinical protocols across the network. The inclusion of nine Aster DM Healthcare hospitals across five specialties in GCC refl’cts Aster’s long-term commitment to delivering complex, specialized treatments with superior outcomes and a seamless patient experience.
