403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Shreekant Patil Inaugurates BIS India Standards Manak Manthan Workshop at Nashik
(MENAFNEditorial) CEng. Shreekant Patil, Chairman of NIMA's Startup Committee and Technical Committee Member of BIS India serving as Resource Person, representing NIMA, was Chief Guest at the insightful workshop on standards and certifications held at K.K. Wagh Engineering College seminar hall at 10 AM.
CEng. Shreekant Patil inaugurated the event and outlined NIMA's five-point work agenda, stressing BIS certifications' importance for MSMEs in quality enhancement and global competitiveness. As a BIS standardization expert, he invited MSMEs to share challenges for policy integration and urged colleges to conduct such sessions for students, enabling industry support and international career opportunities.
The workshop attracted industry members, students, Laghu Udyog Bharati representatives, and Dr. Nandurkar (Principal, K.K. Wagh Engineering College), Dr. N.B. Gurule, Akash Aher from CII Nashik, and industrialist Nishikant Aher, promoting collaborative growth.
CEng. Shreekant Patil is a distinguished expert actively contributing to BIS India as a Technical Committee Member, focusing on standardization to enhance MSME competitiveness. He promotes quality and sustainability through certifications like ZED (Zero Defect Zero Effect) and LEAN, ensuring efficient and eco-friendly manufacturing practices. As a member of the Quality Council of India's QPAC, Patil advocates for process excellence and robust quality frameworks, playing a vital role in empowering industries to meet global standards and achieve sustainable growth.
CEng. Shreekant Patil inaugurated the event and outlined NIMA's five-point work agenda, stressing BIS certifications' importance for MSMEs in quality enhancement and global competitiveness. As a BIS standardization expert, he invited MSMEs to share challenges for policy integration and urged colleges to conduct such sessions for students, enabling industry support and international career opportunities.
The workshop attracted industry members, students, Laghu Udyog Bharati representatives, and Dr. Nandurkar (Principal, K.K. Wagh Engineering College), Dr. N.B. Gurule, Akash Aher from CII Nashik, and industrialist Nishikant Aher, promoting collaborative growth.
CEng. Shreekant Patil is a distinguished expert actively contributing to BIS India as a Technical Committee Member, focusing on standardization to enhance MSME competitiveness. He promotes quality and sustainability through certifications like ZED (Zero Defect Zero Effect) and LEAN, ensuring efficient and eco-friendly manufacturing practices. As a member of the Quality Council of India's QPAC, Patil advocates for process excellence and robust quality frameworks, playing a vital role in empowering industries to meet global standards and achieve sustainable growth.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment